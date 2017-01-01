Comics Continuum
Volume #19
Click here for all stories for Monday
Action Lab Entertainment First Looks
6-page previews of 8 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
DC Comics First Looks - updating
5-page previews of titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Dark Horse Comics First Looks
2- to 6-page previews of 3 titles, arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Riverdale: "The River's Edge"
Details, images from series premiere on Thursday, Jan. 26 on The CW.
Exclusive IDW First Looks
6-page preview of Angry Birds: Gane Play #1, arriving in stores on Jan. 18.
Action Lab Ent. First Looks
6-page preview of AmeriKarate #1, arriving in stores on March 1.
Comics Continuum on television
Next episode of the series coming weekend of Jan. 20 on MCTV in Ohio.
Sunday
* Comics Continuum TV Series: Episode 296
* Dark Horse First Looks
* Riverdale: "River's Edge"
* IDW Publishing First Looks
* DC Comics First Looks
* Action Lab First Looks
* Weekend box office
* The Simpsons clips
Saturday
* Boom! Studios First Looks
* Dynamite First Looks
* DC TV shows on The CW
* Action Lab First Looks
* RE: Paul W.S. Anderson
* The Simpsons: "Great..."
* Marvel Future Fight
* SuperMansion: Season 2
* Friday box office report
Friday
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Hot Potato.."
* S.H.I.E.L.D.: "The Patriot"
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Oni Press First Looks
* Family Guy new episode
* Ennis' Jimmy's Bastards
* Marvel's Secret Empire
* Logan still, synopsis
featured videos
Gotham: Clip from "Ghosts" episode
Preview from the episode premiering Monday night on Fox.
Marvel Future Fight: New characters
Introducing Medusa, Ironheart and Hawkeye to fighting game.
SuperMansion: Trailer for Season 2
Animated comedy returns with new episodes on Crackle on Feb. 16.
first looks
Marvel
Jan. 18
Titan
Jan. 18
Dark Horse
Jan. 18
solicitations
Marvel
March
DC
March
the tv show
Watch Episode 296
Resident Evil -- and more!
Contact Us
|
Advertise
|
Privacy Policy
|
© 2017, Comics Continuum