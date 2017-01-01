Comics Continuum
Volume #19
Justice League Dark movie preview
Clip, two images from the DC Universe animated movie, on Blu-ray on Feb. 6.
Marvel Comics First Looks
3-page previews of Darth Maul #1 arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Action Lab Ent. First Looks
6- to 7-page previews of 2 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Valiant Ent. Frist Looks
6-page preview of Divinity III: Shadowman and the Battle of New Stalingrad #1.
BOOM! Studios First Looks
6-page previews of 6 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
DC Comics First Looks
5-page preview of The Flash #14, arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Comics Continuum on television
Next episode of the series coming weekend of Jan. 13 on MCTV in Ohio.
Sunday
* Comics Continuum TV Series: Episode 295
* The CW renews DC shows
* Constantine animated
* Boom! Studios First Looks
* Dark Horse First Looks
* DC Comics First Looks
* Weekend box office
* Regular Show: "Meet..."
Saturday
* Dynamite Ent. First Looks
* RETFC: Milla Jovovich
* Lucifer: "Stewardess..."
* Oni Press First Looks
* Riverdale characters
* Red 5 Comics First Looks
* Friday box office report
* Marvel Funko pops
* Action Lab's Amerikarate
Friday
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* The CW DC TV episodes
* Marvel's Nick Fury in April
* The Simpsons: "Pork..."
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Secret Empire teaser
* Doctor Strange Blu-ray
* Riverdale: "Strangers"
* Ultimate Spider-Man clips
featured videos
Voltron Legendary Defender: Season 2
"Wormhole Catastrophe" clip from show on Netflix on Jan. 20.
Transformers: The Last Knight preview
Television spot for new movie in franchise arriving on June 23.
Regular Show: "Meet the Seer" clip
Preview of episode premiering on Cartoon Network on Jan. 14.
first looks
Marvel
Jan. 11
Titan
Jan. 11
Zenescope
Jan. 11
solicitations
Marvel
March
DC
March
the tv show
Watch Episode 295
Underworld -- and more!
