Comics Continuum
Volume #19
Click here for all stories for Sunday
Comics Continuum TV Series: Episode 298
Ghost in the Shell, Rings, Teen Titans Go!, IvX, Injustice 2, more.
Zenescope Ent. First Looks
6-page previews of 3 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
BOOM! Studios First Looks
6-page previews of 6 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Vault Comics First Looks
6-page preview of Fissure #1, arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Also in Sunday's Comics Continuum
Split again wins box office; X-Men: Apocalypse debuts on HBO on March 4.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Images, details, clip form "BOOM," premiering Tuesday, Feb. 7 on ABC.
Comics Continuum on television
Next episode of the series coming weekend of Feb. 10 on MCTV in Ohio.
Saturday
* LEGO Batman Movie clips
* Supergirl: "Martian..."
* DC's Legends of Tomorrow
* Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
* Oni Press First Looks
* Friday box office report
* Marvel Comics' Rocket launches in June
* Contest of Champions
Friday
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* Marvel 03/01 First Looks
* The Flash: "Untouchable"
* The LEGO Batman Movie
* Justice League Action
* Riverdale: "Body Double"
* CW upcoming episodes
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Transformers: Last Knight
Thursday
* Ghost in the Shell
* Teen Titans Go! for Feb.
* Titan Comics First Looks
* Valiant's Secret Weapons
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* Justice League Dark
* Grimm: "Seven-Year..."
* LEGO Batman Movie
* Arrow: "Bratva" trailer
featured videos
The LEGO Batman Movie world premiere
Interviews with cast, creators of film arriving on Friday, Feb. 10.
Marvel Contest of Champions: Red Hood
Character vignette for the latest player in online video game.
Transformers: The Last Knight spot
Preview of the sequel arriving in theaters on Friday, June 23.
first looks
Marvel
Feb. 8
Dark Horse
Feb. 8
Aspen
Feb. 8
solicitations
Marvel
April
DC
April
the tv show
Watch Episode 298
Teen Titans Go -- and more!
Contact Us
|
Advertise
|
Privacy Policy
|
© 2016, Comics Continuum