Comics Continuum
Volume #18
Click here for all stories for Saturday
Darkstorm Comics First Looks
5-page preview of Underworld: Blood Wars #1, arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
DC Comics First Looks - updating
5-page previews of titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
IDW Publishing First Looks
Exclusive: 6-page preview of Yakuza Demon Killers #3, in stores on Jan. 4.
Valiant Ent. First Looks
5-page preview of Divinity II: Stalinverse #1, in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Dark Horse Comics First Looks
4-page preview of Groo: Fray of the Gods #4, arriving in stores on Jan. 11.
Grimm: Season 6 - Claire Coffee
Actor who plays Adalind Schade on final season that begins Friday on NBC.
Also in Saturday's Comics Continuum
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story tops Friday box office with $18.1 million.
Friday
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* The Flash: "Borrowing Problems from the Future"
* Boom! Studios First Looks
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: "The Patriot" description
* DC Comics First Looks
* Grimm: Sasha Roix
Thursday
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* Underworld: Blood Wars - Theo James interview
* Gotham: "Ghosts" episode preview - updated
* 215 Ink First Looks
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Grimm: Bree Turner
* DC Comics variants
Wednesday
* Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.
* UBW: Kate Beckinsale
* Zenescope Ent. for March
* New Logan movie poster
* Image Comics First Looks
* Grimm: Season 6 preview
* Arrow: "Who Are You?"
* Antarctic Press for March
* Scout Comics for March
featured videos
Grimm: Bree Turner talks Season 6 of NBC series
Actor who plays Rosalee Calvert on final chapter starting Jan. 6.
Arrow: Trailer for "Who Are You?"
Preview of episode premiering Wednesday, Jan. 25 on The CW.
Grimm: Preview of Season 6 of the NBC series
Final season begins on Friday, Jan. 6 with "Fugitive" episode.
first looks
Marvel
Jan. 4
BOOM!
Jan. 4
Valiant
Jan. 4
solicitations
Marvel
March
DC
March
the tv show
Watch Episode 294
Justice League Dark -- more!
Contact Us
|
Advertise
|
Privacy Policy
|
© 2016, Comics Continuum