Comics Continuum
Volume #19
Click here for all stories for Friday
Marvel Comics First Looks
3- to 6-page previews of 20 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 8; plus Deadpool #28.
The Flash: "Untouchable"
Images, details from the episode premiering Tuesday, Feb. 7 on The CW.
The LEGO Batman Movie stills
26 production imagtes from the movie arriving in theaters on Friday, Feb. 10.
Justice League Action upcoming
Titles, descriptions for four episodes premiering on Cartoon Network.
Riverdale: "Body Double" preview
Images, details, trailer from episode airing Thursday, Feb. 9 on The CW.
The CW series week of Feb. 20
Details for Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, Riverdale.
Valiant Ent. First Looks
6- to 9-page previews of 2 titles arriving in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Thursday
* Ghost in the Shell
* Teen Titans Go! for Feb.
* Titan Comics First Looks
* Valiant's Secret Weapons
* Marvel Comics First Looks
* Justice League Dark
* Grimm: "Seven-Year..."
* LEGO Batman Movie
* Arrow: "Bratva" trailer
Wednesday
* Justice League Action
* Dark Horse First Looks
* Aspen Comics First Looks
* Powerless episode details
* Hatcher joins Supergirl
* Riverdale musical clip
* The Flash: "Untouchable"
* DC's Legends of Tomorrow
* Arrow: "Second Chances"
Tuesday
* DC Comics First Looks
* Image Comics First Looks
* IDW Publishing First Looks
* Archie Comics First Looks
* The Simpsons preview
* Valiant Ent. First Looks
* Supergirl: "The Martian.."
* The Flash: "Dead or..."
* DC's Legends of Tomorrow
featured videos
Transformers: The Last Knight spot
Preview of the sequel arriving in theaters on Friday, June 23.
The LEGO Batman Movie: Gotham Cribs
Bruce Wayne / Batman gives a tour of Wayne Manor.
Arrow: Trailer for "Bratva" episode
Preview of the episode premiering Wednesday, Feb. 8 on The CW.
first looks
Marvel
Feb. 8
Dark Horse
Feb. 8
Aspen
Feb. 8
solicitations
Marvel
April
DC
April
the tv show
Watch Episode 297
Resident Evil -- and more!
Contact Us
|
Advertise
|
Privacy Policy
|
© 2016, Comics Continuum